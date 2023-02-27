Granules India Gets U.S. FDA Nod To Market Generic Medication To Treat High Blood Pressure

Drug firm Granules India Ltd. on Monday said it has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market a generic product to treat high blood pressure..The company has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market Losartan Potassium tablets in strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg, Granules India said in a regulatory filing..The Hyderabad-based company's product is bioequivalent to the Organon LLC's Cozaar tablets..According to IQVIA/IMS Health, the current annual U.S. market for Losartan potassium tablets is around $336 million..Shares of Granules India were trading 1.24% down at Rs 281.75 apiece on the BSE..Dr Reddy's Acquires Australia-Based Mayne Pharma's U.S. Generic Prescription Portfolio