GQG’s Jain Bets Adani Group Will Thrive With Or Without Modi

As GQG looks to increase its holdings across the South Asian nation, it has spent about $2.5 billion in five Adani Group stocks since March after the tycoon’s ports-to-power empire was broadsided by short-seller Hindenburg Research. Jain went further than in previous interviews to outline misunderstandings over Adani’s political links, adding that his companies are essential to India’s efforts to build up and revamp its countrywide infrastructure.