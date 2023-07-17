GQG Partners Buys Stake Worth At Least Rs 2,150 Crore In Patanjali Foods

GQG Partners LLC. acquired a 5.96% stake in Patanjali Foods Ltd. for Rs at least Rs 2,156 crore.

The Rajiv Jain-founded equity fund bought 2.15 crore shares of Patanjali Foods of face value of Rs 2 each, according to an exchange filing.

Patanjali Ayurved's sale of shares of Patanjali Foods was oversubscribed more than twice at the end of the two-day offer on July 14. To meet the minimum public shareholding requirement, promoter entity Patanjali Ayurved launched the offer for sale to reduce its overall stake in the food manufacturer by about 7%.

Shares of Patanjali Foods were offloaded at a floor price of Rs 1,000 apiece. The base offer size was 2,53,39,640 shares.