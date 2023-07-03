GQG Partners Buys Another 3% Stake In Adani Transmission

Rajiv Jain’s GQG Partners bought an additional 3% stake worth Rs 2,633 crore in Adani Transmission Ltd., taking its total holding in the company to 6.54%.

GQG Partners had purchased equity shares of the company from promoter entities on June 30, increasing its aggregate shareholding to 6.54% of the paid-up capital of the company, the Adani Group company said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

Prior to the acquisition, it held a 3.54% stake in Adani Transmission, the filing said.