GPT Infraproject Bags Largest Single Order Of Rs 739 Crore

GPT Infraprojects Ltd. has won its largest single order of Rs 739 crore from the National Highways Authority of India.

The order involves the construction of the new four-lane Prayagraj Southern Bypass—from designated km 43.200 (near Mahuari) to designated km. 50.860 (near Nababa urf Nibi Kala Uparhar)—under Phase-I on NH-19 in Uttar Pradesh, under Bharatmala on EPC mode, according to the exchange filing.

The order book of the company currently includes an outstanding amount of Rs 2,838 crore. However, it has received a total order inflow of Rs 1,019 crore in FY24, so far.

The value of order offered to GPT Infraproject Ltd. is higher than the company's market capitalisation of Rs 646.9 crore.

GPT Infraproject Ltd. is the flagship company of the GPT Group. The company majorly focuses on two segments—infrastructure and sleeper.

Shares of GPT Infraproject closed 2.00% higher at Rs 111.22 apiece, as compared with a 0.83% fall in the benchmark BSE Sensex.