GPT Healthcare Refiles IPO Papers With SEBI

GPT Healthcare Ltd., which operates and manages mid-sized multispecialty hospitals under the ILS Hospitals brand, has refiled draft papers with Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 40 crore, and an offer for sale of up to 2.6 crore equity shares by BanyanTree Growth Capital II, LLC, a Mauritius-based structured private equity, according to the draft red herring prospectus filed on Monday. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for payment of debt and general corporate purposes.