Govts Must Gap Fund $4.5 Trillion A Year In Green Transition, Says Uday Kotak At B20 Summit

The world must prioritise the existential viability of the earth over economic and business viability as it looks to fund the green transition, said Uday Kotak, chairman of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

Profitable companies around the world will have to take the initiative to fund the capped and loss-making projects in partnership with governments that will guarantee the loss-bearing capital, Kotak said at a panel discussion on financing the climate transition at the B20 Summit India 2023.

The world will need $4.5 trillion a year in investment by 2030 if it is to meet the net zero objectives. While the entire focus is on financing the transition, Kotak asked, "Do we have the time to wait for the economic viability to play out versus the existential viability of the planet Earth?"

"The gap funding from the government and the private capital should then be handed over to the large multi-lateral institutions, who can leverage it over six to seven times to create a large pool of global funds that can then fund businesses on a gap," Kotak said.

The sooner the world implements the model, the better it is for the existential viability of the planet Earth. Economic viability cannot precede existential viability, he said.