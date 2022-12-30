Government's Fiscal Deficit Touches 59% Of Full-Year Target In November-End

Commenting on the data, Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA said in April-November FY23, the fiscal deficit widened considerably to Rs 9.8 lakh crore, with net tax revenues reporting a moderate growth of 8%, amidst an 11% contraction in non-tax revenues, 11% rise in revenue expenditure, and high 63% expansion in capex.

ICRA expects the GoI's gross tax revenues in FY23 to exceed the BE by a considerable Rs 3.1 lakh crore and the total expenditure to exceed the BE by Rs 2.3 lakh crore.