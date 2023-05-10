Government Yet To Accept Report That Calls For Diesel Vehicle Ban: Oil Ministry

"India is committed to NetZero by 2070. ETAC has made wide ranging and forward looking recommendations for shift to LowCarbonEnergy. ETAC has a futuristic outlook,' the ministry said. 'The suggestions of ETAC relate to multiple ministries & a range of stakeholders including states. Consultation with various stakeholders on the report are yet to be initiated. No decision has yet been taken on ETAC recommendations."

The panel had stated that EVs may be promoted as the optimal solution in preparing for phasing out internal combustion engine two/three-wheel vehicles by 2035. 'In the intermediate period, policy support for ethanol-blended fuel with an increasing blend ratio needs to be given."

It called for four-wheelers, including passenger cars and taxis, to partially shift to electric and partially to ethanol-blended petrol with almost 50% share in each category.