Government Will Soon Launch New PLI Scheme For IT Hardware: Union Minister

Chandrasekhar said, "We are putting government capital to work in actively catalysing the Indian semiconductor ecosystem and working with the industry and the global diaspora to ensure that our ambition of India as a semiconductor nation will be realised very rapidly".

The minister further said the Centre is also focused on Digital India RISC-V (DIR-V) programme for next generation microprocessors to achieve commercial silicon and design wins, according to a release by the organisers.

The five-day conference themed "Semiconductors Driving Disruptive Innovations in Global Digitalisation is designed to bring together key stakeholders, and represented by engineers, students and faculty, industry professionals, academia, researchers, bureaucrats, and government organisations", it said.

Telangana government's Principal Secretary of Information Technology Jayesh Ranjan said the state is at the forefront of the startup revolution and has already created a wave of opportunities for innovation and startups across the technology sector and VLSI field, with leading semiconductor companies having their base, and rapidly expanding in Hyderabad.

In his address, Satya Gupta, President of VLSI Society of India, highlighted the role of VLSI in developing and accelerating the pace of the sector in India and how it shaped the growth of startups.

Very-large-scale integration is the process of creating an integrated circuit by putting together thousands of transistors into a single semiconductor microchip. A microprocessor is a commonly used VLSI device in the electronics industry.

With scaling reaching its fundamental limits, he said it is time to look at addressing technological challenges at higher levels of abstraction in CMOS-based design and at the same time, look beyond silicon for further performance enhancement, the release said.

CMOS stands for 'Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor', which is a technology used to produce integrated circuits. CMOS circuits are found in several types of electronic components, including microprocessors and batteries.