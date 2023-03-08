Government Will Keep Working To Further Women's Empowerment, Says PM Modi On Women's Day

BQPrimeBusiness NewsGovernment Will Keep Working To Further Women's Empowerment, Says PM Modi On Women's Day
08 Mar 2023, 1:21 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@ron_hansen?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Ron Hansen</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/uO1MUMn0Xzc?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Ron Hansen/ Unsplash)
On International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the role of women in India's progress and said his government will keep working to further women's empowerment.

"On International Women's Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India's progress," Modi said in a tweet.

"Our government will keep working to further women empowerment," he said using the hashtag "Nari Shakti for New India".

The prime minister also shared on Twitter a compilation of women achievers whose life journeys were chronicled in "Mann Ki Baat".

