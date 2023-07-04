Government Will Be Facilitator For Startups, Not Regulator: Piyush Goyal

The government will always act as a facilitator to strengthen the startup ecosystem and not act as a regulator, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

He said that stakeholders of this ecosystem will do self-regulation.

Addressing the Startup20 summit in Gurugram in Haryana state, the minister said, the message that should go out from here is the joint commitment of all the 22 nations, who have participated, that the governments will not be looking at impeding the progress of the work that startups are doing.