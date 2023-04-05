Government Unveils Plans To Add 250GW Renewable Energy Capacity In Next Five Years

The government on Wednesday announced a plan to add 250 GW of renewable energy capacity in the next five years to achieve its target of 500 GW of clean energy by 2030. The government has decided to invite bids for 50 GW of renewable energy capacity annually for the next five years, i.e., from fiscal 2023–24 to fiscal 2027–28, a Ministry of New and Renewable Energy statement said.

These annual bids of interstate transmission-connected renewable energy capacity will also include the setting up of wind power capacity of at least 10 GW per annum, it stated.

The plan finalised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy at a meeting chaired by Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy R. K. Singh last week is in accordance with the Prime Minister’s announcement at COP26 of achieving 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel (renewable energy and nuclear) sources by 2030.

India currently has a total renewable energy capacity of 168.96 GW (as of Feb. 28, 2023) with about 82 GW at various stages of implementation and about 41 GW under tender.

This includes 64.38 GW of solar power, 51.79 GW of hydropower, 42.02 GW of wind power, and 10.77 GW of biopower.