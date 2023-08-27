Government Unlikely To Infuse Capital In PSU General Insurers In FY24

The committee concluded that the main reason for the stress in these projects was the “lack of financial viability”, which had led to cost overruns and time delays.

"We will take only those projects which could be made viable through the SWAMIH fund. The report has two parts --developers will be given money, if there is a stalled project, through the SWAMIH fund and banks can also put in money after taking permission from RBI. Secondly, individuals whose loan is stuck and can't repay money, for them also we have made provision to classify it as standard asset," the official added.