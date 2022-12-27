Government Tweaks GST Rules For Claiming Input Tax Credit
Taxpayers will have to reverse by Nov. 30 the ITC claimed in FY22 in case their suppliers fail to deposit the due tax by Sept. 30.
GST taxpayers will be required to reverse by Nov. 30 the input tax credit claimed in the last fiscal, in case their suppliers fail to deposit the due tax by Sept. 30, the Finance Ministry has said.
Taxpayers, however, can reclaim the ITC later following the deposit of taxes by the supplier.
The ministry has inserted Rule 37A in Central Goods and Services Tax rules to give effect to the new provision.
"Where input tax credit has been availed by a registered person..., but the return in Form GSTR-3B for the tax period corresponding to the said statement of outward supplies has not been furnished by such supplier till Sept. 30..., the...input tax credit shall be reversed...on or before Nov. 30 following the end of the such financial year," the ministry said.
Abhishek Jain, Partner-Indirect Tax at KPMG said insertion of Rule 37A merits attention as the same provides for the instances and the manner where ITC is required to be reversed, in case of non-payment of tax by the supplier.
"Companies should take note of these changes and align business practices accordingly," Jain said.
Rajat Mohan, senior partner at AMRG and Associates said this change would benefit only select cases in litigation due to two reasons.
"Firstly, it is a prospective change only that will not curate any benefit till fiscal 2021-22. Secondly, very few cases will be able to qualify the conditions stipulated in these rules," Mohan said.
Saurabh Agarwal, tax partner, EY, said while the GSTR-1 would capture the details of supplies made by the seller to multiple buyers, it would be very difficult for the buyer to ascertain whether the tax has been discharged by the seller on GSTR-3B against their invoices or not as the said return doesn't capture invoice-wise tax payment.
"The amendments made would further increase the onus of compliance on the recipient of goods/services. It is advisable that industry should look at digitalising this process of compliance either through IRP or through ASPs in order to avoid undue leakages in the system," Agarwal said.