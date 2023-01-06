Government To Release First Advance Economic Growth Estimates For FY23 On Friday
The National Statistical Office will release the first advance estimates of economic growth for 2022-23 on Friday evening, three weeks ahead of presentation of General Budget in Lok Sabha on Feb. 1.
The first advance estimates of national income for 2022-23 is significant because the data is used for preparing the Budget of the central government for next financial year of 2023-24.
Earlier last month, the Reserve Bank of India had lowered the country's GDP growth forecast to 6.8% for the current fiscal from 7% earlier, on account of continued geopolitical tensions and tightening of global financial conditions.
The RBI had projected the real GDP growth for 2022-23 at 6.8%, with the third quarter at 4.4% and the fourth at 4.2%.
It had pared the growth projection for 2022-23 for the third time in December 2022.
In April 2022, the central bank had cut the GDP growth estimate from 7.8% to 7.2%, and further lowered it to 7% in September, last year.
The GDP growth in the second quarter of the fiscal slowed to 6.3% from 13.5% in the preceding three months.
The International Monetary Fund too had reduced India’s growth prediction for FY23 to 6.8% from 7.4% projected in July 2022.
The World Bank, however has raised India's GDP forecast for the current fiscal to 6.9% from its earlier estimate of 6.5%.
The Asian Development Bank has kept India growth forecast unchanged at 7% for 2022-23.