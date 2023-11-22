Government To Meet Social Media Platforms On Deepfake Issue On Nov. 23

Speaking to reporters late last week, Vaishnaw had said, "They are taking steps... but we think that many more steps will have to be taken. And we are very soon going to have a meeting of all the platforms... maybe in the next 3-4 days, we'll call them for brainstorming on that and make sure that platforms make adequate efforts for preventing it (deepfakes), and cleaning up their system."

Asked if big platforms like Meta and Google would be called for the meeting, the minister had replied in the affirmative.