Government To Invite First Bid For Electroyser, Green Hydrogen Production Capacity By June

As the pace of the energy transition picks up and the government looks at alternative sources of green energy to meet its emission targets, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy plans to issue the first tender for electrolyser manufacturing and green hydrogen production capacity by next month.

"We are in mission mode and want to hit the ground running. We do not want to delay the process," Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, secretary of MNRE, told BQ Prime.

MNRE plans to set up five million metric tonne of hydrogen production capacity by 2030, Bhalla said. The ministry has approval to provide incentives worth Rs 17,500 crore to the manufacturers as well as the producers together.

"In tranche one, we can fund about three gigawatts per year of electrolyser manufacturing capacity and three million metric tonne of production capacity," Bhalla said. "We will provide the incentives for five years; that would mean we will fund 15 gigawatts of electrolyser manufacturing capacity in total."

The need for incentives will arise after three years, when the companies start manufacturing. It takes around three years to set up the electrolyser manufacturing capacity, and the production will start henceforth, Bhalla said.