Government To Invite EoIs For Rs 41,000-Crore Port Project In Great Nicobar Island

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways will invite expressions of interest from interested players for a Rs 41,000 crore international transhipment port project at Great Nicobar Island in the Bay of Bengal.

The ministry, in a release on Friday, said that the project is expected to be complete with an investment of Rs 41,000 crore ($5 billion), including investment from both government and PPP concessionaire.

The EOI will be released on Saturday, Jan. 28.