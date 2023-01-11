Government To Invite EOI For Concor Privatisation This Month

The official said the bid document for Container Corporation of India is almost ready and has to get approval from 'Alternative Mechanism' which is essentially a group of key Cabinet ministers.

"We are trying hard to issue the Preliminary Information Memorandum inviting Expression of Interest (EoI) for Container Corporation of India as quickly as possible. It should be issued this month, subject to approval," the official told PTI.

The Cabinet, on Nov. 2019, had approved strategic sale of a 30.8% stake, along with management control, in Container Corporation of India out of the government equity of 54.80%. The government will retain 24% stake post sell-off but without any veto powers.