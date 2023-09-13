Mining Stocks Gain After Government Grants 25% Incentive For Exploring Critical Minerals
Both public and private exploration agencies can avail of this incentive to be provided via the National Mineral Exploration Trust
Shares of most of the mining companies rose after the government announced an incentive of 25% of the approved project cost to the companies to boost exploration of critical minerals.
"This incentive will be provided through the National Mineral Exploration Trust and will help in the discovery of critical minerals in the country," said Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal, and Mines, Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Exploration agencies from both the public and private sectors can avail themselves of this financial incentive for the successful discovery of critical minerals in the projects, Joshi said.
In a move to boost exploration of critical minerals in the country, it has been decided that an incentive of 25% of the approved project cost will be extended to Exploration Agencies. This incentive will be provided through National Mineral Exploration Trust and will help in theâ¦ pic.twitter.com/cFlE1j5TII— Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) September 12, 2023
Among the mining companies, Coal India Ltd. surged the most by 1.39%, followed by Vedanta Ltd. with a 0.51% rise, and MOIL Ltd. 0.32% and National Aluminium Co.. 0.05%.
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. and Hindustan Zinc Ltd. were the only laggards in the pack.
The benchmark Nifty 50 declined 0.05% on Wednesday as of 10 a.m.