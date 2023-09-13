Mining Stocks Gain After Government Grants 25% Incentive For Exploring Critical Minerals

Shares of most of the mining companies rose after the government announced an incentive of 25% of the approved project cost to the companies to boost exploration of critical minerals.

"This incentive will be provided through the National Mineral Exploration Trust and will help in the discovery of critical minerals in the country," said Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal, and Mines, Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Exploration agencies from both the public and private sectors can avail themselves of this financial incentive for the successful discovery of critical minerals in the projects, Joshi said.