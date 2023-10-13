Government To Give 'India AI' Push Through Dataset Platform, Support For Chip Production
The strategic planning and thinking for India AI is now complete, says MoS Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
The government will enable a datasets platform, a public-private partnership project to help train artificial intelligence models and support AI-enabled chipmaking, as part of its 'India AI' programme, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday.
"The India Datasets platform will be a collection of anonymised datasets that will be used by Indian researchers to train their multi-parameter models," he told reporters in New Delhi. "Secondly, the 'India AI' Compute platform, which will be a PPP project, will create substantial GPU capacity for our startups and other researchers who train their models."
The Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology said it would support the development of AI chips in partnership with the Semicon India programme.
He said the six working groups constituted by the government to consult on the country's artificial intelligence push have submitted their reports after four months of deliberation.
"This is a multi-year roadmap that lays out what the fulcrum and core of the 'India AI' strategy will be. It's not just about generative AI or because there's a fad around ChatGPT," he said.
Chandrasekhar said that the umbrella programme has two objectives: to make 'India AI' a part of the $1 trillion digital economy goal and that AI should be deployed in real-life use cases that span agriculture, healthcare, education, fintech, security and governance. "These are the areas we believe AI can have a transformational effect."
As part of 'India AI', the government has also put out the National Strategy for Robotics—the draft policy of which is available for public consultation till Oct. 31. "This, in a sense, completes our strategic planning and thinking for India AI," he said.
A copy of the 'India AI' document is expected to be uploaded on Friday.