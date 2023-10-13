Government To Give 'India AI' Push Through Dataset Platform, Support For Chip Production

The government will enable a datasets platform, a public-private partnership project to help train artificial intelligence models and support AI-enabled chipmaking, as part of its 'India AI' programme, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday.

"The India Datasets platform will be a collection of anonymised datasets that will be used by Indian researchers to train their multi-parameter models," he told reporters in New Delhi. "Secondly, the 'India AI' Compute platform, which will be a PPP project, will create substantial GPU capacity for our startups and other researchers who train their models."

The Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology said it would support the development of AI chips in partnership with the Semicon India programme.

He said the six working groups constituted by the government to consult on the country's artificial intelligence push have submitted their reports after four months of deliberation.