Government To Challenge Karnataka High Court's Gameskraft Verdict, Says Revenue Secretary

The Finance Ministry is in the process of filing a special leave petition to challenge the Karnataka High Court's verdict quashing the Rs 21,000-crore tax demand against Gameskraft, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said a day after the GST Council approved a 28% levy on online gaming.

The GST Council's decision is merely a clarification, he said. It reinforces the government's long-standing view that online gaming qualifies as an "actionable claim", subject to a 28% tax on its face value, said Malhotra.

The federal body of GST recommended expansion of Schedule 3, Entry 6, of the GST law to include 'online gaming' on a par with activities such as betting, gambling, and lottery, which are all considered actionable claims and subject to GST levy.

The ministry aims to table this amendment during the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament as a CGST amendment bill. The council has empowered the fitment committee to draft the amendment, which the department aims to implement in two to three months, he said.