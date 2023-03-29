Government To Borrow Rs 8.88 Lakh Crore In First Half Of FY24

The government plans to borrow Rs 8.88 lakh crore in the first half of the fiscal 2024, which will account for 57.55% of its planned borrowings for the year.

Gross borrowings for the full fiscal are pegged at Rs 15.43 lakh crore.

Last year, the government had borrowed Rs 8.45 lakh crore in the first half, of its total borrowings of Rs 14.31 lakh crore.

The government typically borrows close to 60% of its full-year requirements in the first half of the fiscal.