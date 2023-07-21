Government Spent Over Rs 254 Crore On Modi's Foreign Visits In 5 Years

BQPrimeBusiness NewsGovernment Spent Over Rs 254 Crore On Modi's Foreign Visits In 5 Years
The government spent Rs 254.87 crore on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits over the last five years

21 Jul 2023, 12:05 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi (source: Narendra Modi/ twitter)

The government spent Rs 254.87 crore on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits over the last five years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

"As per information available, the expenditure on Prime Minister's overseas visit during the last five years is Rs 2,54,87,01,373," Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan told the Upper House in a written reply.

