Government Sets Up Task Force To Promote SSP Fertiliser

The government has set up a task force under the aegis of Fertiliser Association of India to find out ways to improve the quality of Single Super Phosphate fertiliser and promote its use as an alternative to Di-ammonium Phosphate, Parliament was informed on Friday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwant Khuba said the consumption of SSP has increased in the country from 44.88 lakh tonnes in 2020-21 to 56.81 lakh tonnes in 2021-22.

The government is promoting the combination of SSP and urea in the ratio of 3:1 in order to encourage its use among farmers.