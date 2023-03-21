Government Sets Up Panel To Help Startups Domiciled Abroad Return Home

The International Financial Services Centres Authority has set up an expert committee including Zerodha Broking Pvt.'s Nikhil Kamath and Groww's Lalit Keshre to help Indian startups legally based outside the country to return to India.

Many Indian startups are domiciled outside India despite having the majority of their market, personnel and founders in India, according to a release by IFSCA on Tuesday. "These 'externalised' or 'flipped' startups constitute a large number of India's unicorns."

To help identify the measures needed to make the Gujarat International Finance Tech-City the preferred location for these startups, the government is setting up a committee chaired by G Padmanabhan, former executive director of the Reserve Bank of India.