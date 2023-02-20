Government Sets Up Panel To Assess Impact Of Unusual Rise In Temperature On Wheat Crop
The committee will issue advisories to farmers on ways to protect the crop during heatwave conditions.
The government on Monday formed a committee to monitor the situation arising out of any unusual rise in temperature and its impact on the wheat crop and issue necessary advisories to the farming community to save the crop.
The move comes as some parts of the country have started witnessing above-normal temperatures.
In the first week of February, the maximum temperature in major wheat growing areas barring Madhya Pradesh remained higher than the average of the last seven years, as per the National Crop Forecast Centre.
Even the Met Department has projected above-normal temperatures in Gujarat, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, in the next two days.
Speaking to reporters, Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja said, "we have set up a committee to monitor the situation arising due to the increase in temperature .... on the wheat crop".
The committee, to be headed by the Agriculture Commissioner, will also have members from the Karnal-based Wheat Research Institute and representatives from major wheat-growing states, he said.
The committee will issue advisories to farmers on ways to protect the crop during heatwave conditions, he added.
The Secretary further said there won't be an impact of rise in temperature on early-sown varieties. Even heat-resistant varieties have been sown in large areas across the country this year.
However, the concern is about late-sown wheat varieties which will enter into the grain-filling stage in March, he noted.
Experts said the temperature in March is critical for late-sown wheat, a major rabi crop. It is during this time the crop enters the grain-filling stage and any unusual rise in temperature is likely to impact crop yield like it happened last year.
In 2022, India recorded its warmest March in 122 years with a severe heatwave scorching large swathes of the country in the month. As a result, wheat production declined marginally to 107.74 million tonne in the previous year.
However, for the 2022-23 crop year (July-June), the government projected a record 112.18 million tonne of wheat output.
Currently, the arrival of some superior varieties of wheat has begun in parts of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. The harvesting will pick up next month.