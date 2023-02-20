Government Sets Up Panel To Assess Impact Of Unusual Rise In Temperature On Wheat Crop

Even the Met Department has projected above-normal temperatures in Gujarat, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, in the next two days.

Speaking to reporters, Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja said, "we have set up a committee to monitor the situation arising due to the increase in temperature .... on the wheat crop".

The committee, to be headed by the Agriculture Commissioner, will also have members from the Karnal-based Wheat Research Institute and representatives from major wheat-growing states, he said.