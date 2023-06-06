Government Securities (G-sec) Auction: Important Dates & Time
The Government of India has announced the sale (issue/re-issue) of four dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 39,000 crore
The Government of India (GOI) has announced the sale (issue/re-issue) of four dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 39,000 crore. As per the government's guidelines, eligible individuals and institutions will be allocated up to 5% of the notified amount from the sale of securities, in accordance with the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.
The government has announced the sale (issue/ re-issue) of 6.99% Government Security 2026 for a notified amount of Rs 8,000 crore (nominal), 7.17% Government Security 2030 for a notified amount of Rs 7,000 crore (nominal), 7.41% Government Security 2036 for a notified amount of Rs 12,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using uniform price method and New Government Security 2063 for a notified amount of Rs 12,000 crore (nominal) through yield based auction using multiple price method.
The government will also have the option to retain additional subscriptions up to Rs. 2,000 crores against each security mentioned above.
Important Dates and Time
The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India at Fort, Mumbai on June 9, 2023.
Date for bids for auction (competitive/non competitive)
June 9, 2023
Format for bids for auction (competitive/non competitive)
electronic format on the RBI's E-Kuber system
Time for non-competitive bids
The non-competitive bids should be submitted between 10:30 am to 11:00 am.
Time for competitive bids
The competitive bids should be submitted between 10:30 am to 11:30 am
Results of the Auction
Friday, June 9, 2023
Settlement Date
Monday, June 12, 2023
What is a Government Securities Auction?
A government securities auction is a process where the government sells its debt securities to investors to raise money to fund its operations. It can be in the form of bonds, treasury bills or notes. The auction is conducted by RBI or any designated authority.
There are two types of government securities auctions: competitive and non-competitive. In a competitive auction, investors bid against each other for the securities. The highest bidder wins the securities at the price they bid. In a non-competitive auction, investors can place a bid for a certain amount of securities without specifying a price. The government will then allocate the securities to these investors at the weighted average price of the competitive bids.
How the government securities auction is conducted
The auction date, time, and type of securities being auctioned are announced by the government.
Investors submit their bids
The government reviews the bids and determines the winning bids.
The government allocates and then issues the securities to the winning bidders.