Government Securities (G-sec) Auction: Important Dates & Time

The government has announced the sale (issue/ re-issue) of 6.99% Government Security 2026 for a notified amount of Rs 8,000 crore (nominal), 7.17% Government Security 2030 for a notified amount of Rs 7,000 crore (nominal), 7.41% Government Security 2036 for a notified amount of Rs 12,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using uniform price method and New Government Security 2063 for a notified amount of Rs 12,000 crore (nominal) through yield based auction using multiple price method.

The government will also have the option to retain additional subscriptions up to Rs. 2,000 crores against each security mentioned above.