Government Says No Plan Formulated To Phase Out Old Coal-Based Power Plants

In another written reply, Singh said, "in the Budget speech, an announcement was made on formulation of a detailed framework for Pumped Storage Projects. At present, there are no plans to provide viability gap funding for Pumped Hydro Storage Projects."

"About sharing the cess of Rs 400 per tonne of coal with the states for the development of pumped storage projects, the minister said, 'there is no such proposal under consideration."

Regarding Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LED for All scheme, the minister said that under it, the total quantity of energy efficient and affordable LED bulbs and LED tubelights distributed by EESL during the last five years is 7.4 crore and 10.23 lakh, respectively.