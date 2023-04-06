New Online Gaming Rules Issued By Government

The Union government has released new rules for online gaming as part of the amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules.

The rules propose governance via self-regulatory organisations, said the Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, at a press conference on Thursday. The bodies will have the authority to verify whether an online real-money game is "permissible" or not.

Chandrasekhar said the online gaming rules don't deal with nuances of sophistication, of games of chance versus skill, but instead lay out a basic principle that the moment an online game involves betting or wagering, regardless of the content of the game, then it falls afoul of these rules.

The final draft notification said that the permissibility of the online real money game will be determined on the basis of whether it involves wagering on any outcome. However, the rules don't define the term 'wagering'.