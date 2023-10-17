Government Reduces Windfall Tax On Crude, Diesel, ATF

The Ministry of Finance has reduced the windfall tax on domestically produced crude, diesel and aviation turbine fuel.

The windfall tax on crude oil will be decreased from Rs 12,000 per tonne to Rs 9,050 per tonne, according to a gazette notification issued on Tuesday.

The levy on diesel has been decreased from Rs 5 per litre to Rs 4 per litre, and from Rs 3.5 per litre to Rs 1 per litre for ATF. The export tax on petrol remains nil.

The new tax rates will take effect on Oct. 18, the notification said.

India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1 last year, joining a growing number of nations that tax the supernormal profits of energy companies.