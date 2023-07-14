Government Raises Windfall Tax On Crude To Rs 1,600 Per Tonne

The Ministry of Finance has raised the windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to Rs 1,600 per tonne from nil.

The levy on exports of diesel remained unchanged at zero, according to a gazette notification.

In May, the government had cut the windfall tax on crude oil produced by companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd. to nil from Rs 4,100 per tonne.

The new tax rates will take effect on July 15, the notification said.