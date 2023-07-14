Government Raises Windfall Tax On Crude To Rs 1,600 Per Tonne
The new tax rates will take effect on July 15, the notification said.
The Ministry of Finance has raised the windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to Rs 1,600 per tonne from nil.
The levy on exports of diesel remained unchanged at zero, according to a gazette notification.
In May, the government had cut the windfall tax on crude oil produced by companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd. to nil from Rs 4,100 per tonne.
India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1 last year, joining a growing number of nations that tax supernormal profit of energy companies.
At that time, export duties of Rs 6 per litre, or $12 per barrel, were levied on petrol and ATF and Rs 13 per litre, or $26 per barrel, on diesel.
A windfall profit tax of Rs 23,250 per tonne, or $40 per barrel, on domestic crude production was also levied.
The export tax on petrol was scrapped in the very first review, and that on ATF was done away with on March 4.