Government Raises Windfall Tax On Crude, Diesel, And ATF

The Ministry of Finance has hiked the windfall tax on domestically produced crude, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel.

The windfall tax on crude oil will increase from Rs 4,250 to Rs 7,100 per tonne, according to a gazette notification.

It has also increased the levy on diesel from Rs 1 to Rs 5.50 per litre and on ATF from nil to Rs 2 per litre.

The new tax rates will take effect on Aug. 15, the notification said.

India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1 last year, joining a growing number of nations that tax the supernormal profits of energy companies.

At the time, export duties of Rs 6 per litre, or $12 per barrel, were levied on petrol and ATF and Rs 13 per litre, or $26 per barrel, on diesel.

A windfall profit tax of Rs 23,250 per tonne, or $40 per barrel, on domestic crude production was also levied.

The export tax on petrol was scrapped in the very first review, and that on aviation turbine fuel was done away with on March 4.