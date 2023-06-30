Government Raises Interest Rates On Select Small Saving Schemes By Up To 0.3%
The government on Friday raised interest rates on select saving schemes by up to 0.3% for the July-September quarter in line with the high-interest rates in the banking system.
The highest increase of 0.3% was for the five-year recurring deposit. During the second quarter of the current fiscal, RD holders would get 6.5 per cent against the existing 6.2%, as per the finance ministry notification.
With the revision, a one-year term deposit with post offices will now earn 0.1% higher point at 6.9% and for the two years tenor -- 7% (up from 6.9%).
However, interest rates on term deposits for three years and five years have been retained at 7% and 7.5%. The interest rates for popular PPF and savings deposits are retained at 7.1% and 4%, respectively.
The interest rate on the National Savings Certificate remained unchanged at 7.7% for July 1 to September 30, 2023, period.
The new rate for the girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi too stood at the existing level of 8%.
The interest rate on the senior citizen savings scheme and Kisan Vikas Patra is 8.2% and 7.5%, respectively.
Interest rates were increased in the last (January-March) quarter as well as the April-June quarter.
Interest rates for small savings schemes are notified on a quarterly basis.
There is no increase in interest rate for Monthly Income Scheme, and this will earn 7.4% for the investors.
The Reserve Bank since May has raised the benchmark lending rate by 2.5% to 6.5%, prompting banks to raise interest rates on deposits as well.
The RBI has maintained the status quo on policy rate in the last two consecutive Monetary Policy Committee meetings.