Government Plans To Double Turnover Of Automobile Industry To Rs 15 Lakh Crore: Nitin Gadkari

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also addressed the foundation laying and inauguration programme through video conference from his residence in Jaipur.

The chief minister urged the Union Minister to issue a gazette notification soon regarding the declaration of 50 roads in Rajasthan as National Highways.

The development of the area will accelerate with the formation of a national highway, he said, adding that construction work should be started soon on the prepared DPR of Jodhpur elevated road worth Rs 2,000 crore. He also urged to complete the remaining works of the ring road at the earliest.

Gehlot said the 9-million-tonne refinery at Pachpadra will increase traffic between Jodhpur-Pachpadra, and it should be connected with Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway to ease the movement of vehicles.