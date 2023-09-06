Government Okays Rs 3,760 Crore For Viability Gap Funding For Battery Energy Storage System

The government on Wednesday approved Rs 3,760 crore for viability gap funding of up to 40% of total capital cost to set up 4,000 MWh battery energy storage system in the country, Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

The entire Rs 3,760 crore viability gap funding (VGF) will be borne by the central government, the Information & Broadcasting Minister said while briefing the media about the Cabinet decisions.

The VGF will be released in five tranches till 2030-31 and help in creation of 4,000 MWh storage across the country.