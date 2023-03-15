Government Mulling New Rules To Increase Security Of Mobile Phones, Apps

The government is mulling a new framework to develop adequate security standards for mobile phone users, with sources saying the initiative follows concerns over misuse of data and spying by pre-installed apps.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT, in a tweet on Tuesday, said security of mobile phones is important and the government is in consultation with stakeholders to develop adequate security standards.

"India is emerging as a trusted player in the global value chain of electronics. Security of mobile phones and applications is important. The government is in consultation with stakeholders to develop adequate security standards," the Meity tweeted.

The initiative follows concerns raised by several stakeholders around misuse of users data and spying by pre-installed apps, an official source said.