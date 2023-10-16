Government Mulling Another Production-Linked Incentive Scheme For Batteries: R K Singh

The government will bring out another production-linked incentive scheme for batteries to bring down cost and boost the adoption of electric vehicles in India, union minister R K Singh said on Monday.

Speaking at the EV (electric vehicles) Ready India Dashboard of OMI Foundation, the Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister said, "We are coming out with another production-linked incentive (PLI) to increase the volumes (of storage or battery)."

He was of the view that the price of storage will come down with (higher) volumes. "Price of storage will come down only if you add volumes. That is why there is a production-linked incentive (PLI) for storage," he said.