Government Moves To Tax Gains From Debt Mutual Funds As Short-Term Capital Gains

The Indian government is moving to treat gains arising from debt mutual funds as short-term capital gains via an amendment to the Finance Bill. The change, if approved, would result in the loss of significant benefits available to investors in the form of indexation on long-term capital gains.

The bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament later today.

In Budget 2023, the government moved to treat gains from market-linked debentures as short-term capital gains. The amendment to the bill includes "specified mutual fund schemes", which include all schemes with equity contribution of less than 35%.

Currently, gains arising from debt mutual fund schemes are considered long-term after a period of three years and taxed at 20% with indexation benefits. This means that all gains are adjusted for inflation, which dramatically reduces the tax incidence. Investors have long been advised by financial advisors to consider debt mutual fund investments instead of fixed deposits because of this advantage.

If all gains from debt mutual fund schemes are treated as short-term, they would be taxed as per slab rate. So, individuals in the highest tax bracket would pay a tax of 30% on such gains.

“I hope the proposed change in the Finance Bill to remove LTCG with indexation status on debt funds is reviewed. Financialisation is just happening in India and a vibrant corporate bond market needs a strong debt MF ecosystem,” said Radhika Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer at Edelweiss Mutual Fund in a tweet. “The success of a programme like Bharat Bond and target maturity funds in the last year was just the beginning of what could have been a lot of innovation in the bond category."