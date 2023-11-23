Government Meets Social Media Firms On Deepfakes, Agrees For Action Within 10 Days

The government on Thursday met with prominent social media companies on the issue of deepfakes and agreed to draft actionable items within the next 10 days.

The Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw met with social media platforms, AI tool companies and industry body Nasscom on Thursday. All bodies have agreed that deepfakes are a "prominent" issue and regulations will be drafted starting today, he said.

"There will be actionable items around four pillars within 10 days. The pillars are detection, preventing the spread of deepfakes, strengthening reporting mechanisms, and awareness," Vaishnaw told reporters in New Delhi.

Social media companies have agreed that deepfakes do not come under freedom of expression, the minister said.

"The responsibility falls on the platform as well as the creator of the deepfake. Labelling and watermarking of deepfakes is the bare minimum that should be done," he said.

The new regulations could either come in the form of a new law or as an amendment to existing laws, Vaishnaw said.

The urgent action against deepfakes comes days after actor Rashmika Mandana's video went viral on social media, which was found to be doctored. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the virtual G20 summit yesterday, also said that the negative use of artificial intelligence, particularly in deepfakes which have recently surfaced, are a cause for concern.

He called for a global regulation of AI to this effect.