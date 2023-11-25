Government Makes Biogas Blending Mandatory

The government on Saturday announced compulsory blending of compressed biogas, which is extracted from municipal and agriculture waste, in natural gas to cut reliance on imports.

Initially, 1% of biogas will be blended in gas used in automobiles and household kitchens for cooking from April 2025, a government statement said. The share will be increased to around 5% by 2028.

The government also plans to have 1% sustainable aviation fuel in aircraft turbine fuel by 2027, doubling to 2% in 2028. The SAF targets will initially apply to international flights, the statement said.

This is in line with the aim of achieving net zero emissions targets by 2070. "CBG Blending Obligation will promote production and consumption of Compressed Biogas in the country," it said.