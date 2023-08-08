Government Lost Rs 1 Lakh Crore In Taxes In FY21 Due To Corporate Tax Cut: MoS Finance

Companies opting for these new tax rates had to forego all exemptions and incentives. The effective tax rate for existing units, after considering surcharges and cess -- such as Swachh Bharat cess and education cess, which are levied on top of the income and corporate tax rates -- is 25.17% as compared to 34.94% earlier. For new units, it is 17.01% as against 29.12% previously.