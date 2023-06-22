Government Imposes Export Curbs On Chromium Ores

The government on Thursday imposed export restrictions on chromium ores and concentrates, used in different industries including stainless steel production..India exported chromium ores and concentrates worth $10.96 million during 2022-23, with almost all going to China..The decision would discourage the export of these minerals as now an exporter would have to take a licence from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade for these shipments.."The export items under HS Code 2610 have been placed under restricted category with immediate effect," the DGFT said in a notification.