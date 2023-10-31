Government Hikes Windfall Tax On Crude, Cuts Levy On Diesel, Jet Fuel

The levy on diesel has been decreased from Rs 4 per litre to Rs 2 per litre, while that on ATF has been reduced to nil from Rs 1 per litre. The export tax on petrol remains nil.

The new tax rates will take effect on Nov. 1, the notification said.

India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1 last year, joining a growing number of nations that tax the supernormal profits of energy companies.