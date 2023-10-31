ADVERTISEMENT
Government Hikes Windfall Tax On Crude, Cuts Levy On Diesel, Jet Fuel
The levy on diesel has been decreased from Rs 4 per litre to Rs 2 per litre, while that on ATF has been reduced to nil.
The Ministry of Finance has hiked the windfall tax on domestically produced crude while cutting levies on diesel and aviation turbine fuel.The windfall tax on crude oil will be increased from Rs 9,050 per tonne to Rs 9,800 per tonne, according to a gazette notification on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Finance has hiked the windfall tax on domestically produced crude while cutting levies on diesel and aviation turbine fuel.
The windfall tax on crude oil will be increased from Rs 9,050 per tonne to Rs 9,800 per tonne, according to a gazette notification on Tuesday.
The levy on diesel has been decreased from Rs 4 per litre to Rs 2 per litre, while that on ATF has been reduced to nil from Rs 1 per litre. The export tax on petrol remains nil.
The new tax rates will take effect on Nov. 1, the notification said.
India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1 last year, joining a growing number of nations that tax the supernormal profits of energy companies.
Indian Oil Starts Producing 'Reference' Petrol, Diesel For Testing Automobiles
