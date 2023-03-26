BQPrimeBusiness NewsGovernment Hikes Duty On X-Ray Machine Imports To 15% From April 1
Government Hikes Duty On X-Ray Machine Imports To 15% From April 1

26 Mar 2023, 11:51 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: <a href="https://unsplash.com/@jonathanborba?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Jonathan Borba</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/v_2FRXEba94?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Jonathan Borba/ Unsplash)
The government has hiked customs duty on import of X-ray machines and non-portable X-ray generators to 15% with effect from April 1.

Currently, portable X-ray machines and non-portable X-ray generators and apparatus attract 10% import duty.

The changes in the customs duty rate was brought in as part of the amendments to the Finance Bill, 2023, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last Friday.

The new rates would be effective from April 1, 2023, the amendment said.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said this is intended to improve barriers to manufacturing in India. "This will encourage 'Make in India' to reduce import dependence in the niche sector," he said.

