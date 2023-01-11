ADVERTISEMENT
Government Extends Tenure Of SBI MD Setty By Two Years
The term of State Bank of India Managing Director Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, extended by two years with effect from January 20.
The central government has extended the term of State Bank of India Managing Director Challa Sreenivasulu Setty by two years with effect from Jan. 20.
In a regulatory filing, SBI said the government issued a notification to this effect on Jan. 10.
"... the central government hereby extends the term of office of Shri Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Managing Director, State Bank of India for a period of two years with effect from Jan. 20, 2023...," the filing said.
