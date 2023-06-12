Government Extends Coal Import Deadline For Plants Till Sept. 30

The Ministry of Power has extended the deadline for the import of coal by plants till Sept. 30—from the earlier three-month period of March 16 to June 15—under Section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

The mandatory section was imposed to ensure power plants are prepared to avoid the power shortage situations that were faced in 2021 and 2022.

Following the Russia-Ukraine war, global coal prices shot up to $400 per tonne, which made generating power from imported coal power plants unviable. The majority of the power plants were operating either one or two units or were shut down.

However, the government was forced to direct the companies to import coal last year, when peak power demand crossed 200 GW.

The government has estimated power demand to peak at 229 GW. On June 8, the daily power demand peaked at 222.9 GW.

"The government is likely to continue the extension up to next year, given the general elections and likelihood of higher demand," said Rupesh Sankhe, vice president and power analyst at Elara Securities. "The companies will not have much problem importing the coal, as coal prices have since dropped to $100 per tonne."