Government Extends Additional Charge Of Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi As NHPC CMD

"Ministry of Power...has conveyed the ex-post facto approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet to extend the additional charge of the post of the Chairman and Managing Director, NHPC Limited already entrusted to Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi, CMD, THDCIL for a further period of six (06) months w.e.f. 01.03.2023 or till the appointment of regular incumbent to the post or until further orders, whichever is the earliest," the regulatory filing said.