Government Exempts Petroleum Assets From Moratorium; Aviation, Telecom May Be Next

Sectors involving natural resources may see a caveat under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code soon.

It has started for companies operating in the oilfields sector. A recent notification by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs said companies that have entered into production or revenue-sharing contracts, exploration licences, and mining leases made under the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Act would be exempt from the moratorium provision under the IBC.

The issue first emerged during the insolvency proceedings of Videocon Oil Ventures Ltd., which has a 25% stake in the Ravva oilfield in the Krishna-Godavari basin, off the Andhra Pradesh coast, through a production-sharing contract. Since Videocon Oil went into insolvency in 2019, its interest in the oilfield has been protected by the moratorium.

To overcome this hurdle in future cases, the ministry has now removed contracts covered by the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Act from the scope of the moratorium.

This notification empowers the government to revoke these licences and assign them to other entities, even during the insolvency proceedings, according to Mukesh Chand, partner at Economic Laws Practice.

Without these licences, an insolvent company will not have any value. This raises concerns about the viability of the resolution process for affected corporate debtors, potentially jeopardising successful outcomes, he said.